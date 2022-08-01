UBA Rewards 20 Kids with N4m in Kiddies, Teens Draw

Nume Ekeghe

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded a total of 20 kids with N200,000 each as scholarship grants in its just concluded Kiddies and Teens Draw.

The draw which was held in Lagos generated kids account holders whose parents/guardians had maintained standing instructions of N10,000 to their child/ward’s UBA Kiddies or Teens Accounts for a 6-month period and was witnessed by representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), saw winners emerge from across all the regions of the country.

One of the winners, Okoye Gerald, whose father was contacted over the phone following his winning was very excited and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the management of UBA for the opportunity; ‘Thank you UBA, thank you,”. “This is very thoughtful coming from the bank. It goes a long way in showing that UBA is indeed passionate and dedicated to the growth of its customers and their children. A bank that grooms the young is indeed a wise bank, he said”.

UBA’s Head, Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, who congratulated all the winners after the draw said that apart from the monthly and quarterly rewards that the bank gives to its loyal customers in the UBA Bumper and savings promo, the bank had gone a step further to encourage parents to instill the savings culture on their kids and teenagers.

She said, “I will like to let you know that this is another first from UBA, and of course, we are very excited at this because it again goes to show that we take very seriously the mandate of ensuring financial inclusion and this time, we are catching them young and ensuring that as they grow they increasingly become financially discipline and can fuel their dreams to a happy end, which exactly what we are passionate about as a bank.

Also speaking during the event, Head of Marketing, Diana Ubah said: “Our bank, UBA, has continued to show and prove that, we are passionate about the overall growth and success of every customer and that is why we go ahead of others to innovate and come out with initiatives that are unique and can transform the lives of our customers for good.”