Transcorp Delivers Sustainable Growth as PBT Hits N13.36bn

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), has released its half-year results for the year ended June 30th, 2022, showing an improved performance across all its major investment lines.

The conglomerate with strategic investments in Power, Hospitality and Oil & Gas recorded a revenue of N62.9billion, representing a growth of 18% when compared to N53.3 billion recorded in the same period under review in 2021. Its operating income grew by 25% from N16.3 billion in 2021 to N20.5 billion in the same period.

Its half-year un-audited results released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) also showed that profit before tax grew by 90%, from N7.1bn to 13.3 billion in the period under review , while profit after tax stood at 12.0 billion, representing an 85% increase from N6.5 billion from the previous year. The Group’s Shareholders’ funds also grew by 8% from N146.3 billion to N157.5 billion in the same period.

Commenting on the performance, Transcorp’s President/Group CEO, Mrs. Owen Omogiafo, attributed the Group’s continued strong performance to growth in its power and hospitality businesses, which continued to perform excellently despite the tough operating environment.

She said, “Across all our businesses, we are relentless in executing our transformation and growth agenda and are pleased with the results achieved thus far. We have invested strategically over the years in long-term projects and businesses that continue to yield productive returns and position Transcorp Group as an institution that delivers value to all stakeholders, and as one to transcend many generations”

Speaking further on the growth, the President said, “Our hospitality arm, Transcorp Hotels Plc (THP) recorded a revenue growth of 173% over same period last year, demonstrating a strong and sustained recovery from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, leveraging innovative strategies and superior customer experience.”