SenexPay Set To Unveil Ambassadors

The management of one of Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion providers, Senex Pay, through its Group Chairman, Mr Okeoghene Orhosere, has said the company would soon announce its ambassadors, who will serve as the face of the company.

Orhosere mentioned this while speaking at an event during the weekend in Lagos, while reiterating that the company would continue to offer quality services to all its customers all over the world.

“I know that many would have expected to see this and it is time to unveil new faces to represent our brands all over the world. We are working on getting decent and well respected figures as our ambassadors because we have been known for quality services,” he noted.

“Let me also use this medium to appreciate our customers again and reassure them that we will not renege on our promises and we will ensure that all transactions are transparent as we have always done.”