  • Monday, 1st August, 2022

Oyo Accord Senatorial Candidate to Empower Youths Through Tech Hub 

Nigeria | 39 mins ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

The senatorial candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial district under the platform of  Accord, Engineer Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen, has assured of the district of his commitment to help youths to increase their skills through technology as part of ways of impacting positively on his immediate community. 

Nurudeen whose philanthropic gestures have been felt in all the 11 local government areas in the senatorial district in a statement made available in Ibadan, said building a tech hub to empower youths in his community is beyond giving back, it is a necessity which must be done. 

He said the world is advancing and skills are discovered everyday, stating that technology skills especially are important for the country to be at par with its contemporaries in the developed world. 

According to him, “ As we empower our youths with agriculture, social and economic skills, we must equally give them the technological advantage which comes in various forms such as we will be offering at the hub. Basics on Information Communications Technology world, Google Digital Skills, Basics of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing Skills, Fundamentals of Graphics Design will be taught to youths for them to grasp for free.

“At the Oyo Tech Hub, we are even more interested in the girl-child education. This is why we will be giving more percentage to young women who enroll at the academy. We believe that training a girl child, helps development spread faster, this resonates with our aim to raise a better generation.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.