Oyo Accord Senatorial Candidate to Empower Youths Through Tech Hub 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The senatorial candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial district under the platform of Accord, Engineer Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen, has assured of the district of his commitment to help youths to increase their skills through technology as part of ways of impacting positively on his immediate community.

Nurudeen whose philanthropic gestures have been felt in all the 11 local government areas in the senatorial district in a statement made available in Ibadan, said building a tech hub to empower youths in his community is beyond giving back, it is a necessity which must be done.

He said the world is advancing and skills are discovered everyday, stating that technology skills especially are important for the country to be at par with its contemporaries in the developed world.

According to him, “ As we empower our youths with agriculture, social and economic skills, we must equally give them the technological advantage which comes in various forms such as we will be offering at the hub. Basics on Information Communications Technology world, Google Digital Skills, Basics of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing Skills, Fundamentals of Graphics Design will be taught to youths for them to grasp for free.

“At the Oyo Tech Hub, we are even more interested in the girl-child education. This is why we will be giving more percentage to young women who enroll at the academy. We believe that training a girl child, helps development spread faster, this resonates with our aim to raise a better generation.”