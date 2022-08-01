Oyetola’s Administration, Reference Point of Good Governance, Say Groups

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Artisans in Osun State have described the administration of Govovernor Gboyega Oyetola as a reference point for good governance and all round development.

They said that Oyetola would leave a legacy of probity and focused leadership notwithstanding the outcome of the state’s July 16 governorship election which he lost.

The artisans made the remarks during an engagement programme that was organised yesterday at the state’s Civic Engagement Centre in Osogbo.

The group also pledged their support to the governor and encouraged him to approach the court to reclaim his mandate.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Osun Chapter of Barbers’ Association of Nigeria (OCBAN), Mr. Obafemi Sunday, said that the governor’s good works since inception of his administration have positioned him as a pacesetter and reference point.

Sunday said that members of the association would continue to pray for the governor to emerge victorious at the election petition tribunal.

He said: “We will not stop praying for the governor as we encourage him to approach the court to reclaim his mandate.

“He has done well and his legacies will remain with us forever for setting high standard of good governance.

“We are behind him and we will continue to support him.”

Also speaking, the President of Hairdressers Association of Nigeria, Osun State Chapter, Mrs. Funmilayo Taiwo, said that the outcome of the election would not in any way change their love, support and loyalty to the governor.

Taiwo said that there was no doubt that the people of the state massively voted for the governor.

In his remarks, the governor thanked the members of the association for their unflinching support for him and his administration.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, urged the people of the state to continue to pray for him for the will of God to be done.

Oyetola also said that his administration would not in any way relent in the good work he had started since inception.

He said: “We will continuity our good work because we are committed to the progress of the state.

“We will continue to champion the cause of the masses of our people in line with the mandate.

“We must among other things ensure their welfare and security.”