NIPOST Continues Nationwide Clampdown, Raids Illegal Courier Operators in Lagos

Emma Okonji

The enforcement team of the Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department (CLRD) of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), has continued it’s clampdown operations on unlicensed/illegal courier and logistics operators nationwide, as enshrined in the NIPOST ACT and Regulatory Operational Guidelines.

Having carried out enforcement activities in cities like Enugu, Ibadan, Benin-City, Lagos and Abuja in the month of July, the enforcement team, last week, carried out another massive enforcement exercise in the Lagos metropolis.

Addressing the media at the NIPOST board room shortly after the clampdown, the General Manager, Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department, Mr. Gideon Oludotun Shonde, said the exercise had come to stay and that it would be carried out on a monthly basis across different cities and towns nationwide. According to him, the Courier and Logistics industry has been infiltrated with so many unlicensed/ illegal courier and logistics operators, who engage in sharp practices in order to make quick money and to destroy the industry.

“Their unethical sharp practices, safety and security threats, and public disdain have become a menace to not just the industry but also to the society at large,” Shonde said.

He advised interesred private investors in Postal, Express, Courier and Logistics business, to follow the due process and obtain a licence from NIPOST as stipulated by the extant laws or risk facing the full wrath of the law and prosecution.

He emphasised that with the different categories of operating license, coupled with the Flexible Payment Plan (FPP) for those who can not pay at a stretch, no one has an excuse for operating illegal courier and logistics business nationwide.