MultiChoice, BON Partner to Train 200 Broadcasters

Leading Pay TV service company, MultiChoice Nigeria, recently organised the second edition of its flagship training programme for broadcast professionals in collaboration with the Broadcast Organization of Nigeria (BON).

The five-day virtual training programme, which was held between 11 and 15 July, is part of the company’s commitment to elevating the standards of the broadcast profession in Nigeria. Last year when he emerged BON Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, stated the company’s resolve to upskill broadcast professionals.

“At MultiChoice, we believe that our industry is only as good as the quality of its people. For this reason, we pledged to train and upskill 1000 BON members and are focused on keeping that promise. We are confident that with the engagements and interventions of the training providers, participants will return to their bases with a renewed set of knowledge, skills, and motivation to be the very best and in turn, elevate the quality of experience viewers and other stakeholders have of the industry,” Ugbe said.

The second edition of the training, which hosted over 200 broadcast professionals across various regions of the country, featured masterclasses by renowned broadcasters such as CEO, Simply Speaking Academy, Bimbo Oloyede; Multiple award-winning broadcaster, Ayo Mairo-Ese; and Sports Editor, Classic 97.3FM, Temisan Okomi. Participants were trained in storytelling and presentation, changing the role of local television sport, anatomy, techniques of interviews, and ethical communication for professionals and news anchors in action among others.

The first edition of the training was held at the MultiChoice Nigeria Studios, Lagos, between March and April 2022.