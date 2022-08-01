MonieBet Launches Ahead of Football Season

Football enthusiasts and sport-crazy fans have been given extra reasons to look forward to the upcoming season as Incentive Games Limited has officially announced the launch of its gaming platform under the trading name MonieBet.

With the promise to reward fans for their passion, the company has unveiled a state-of-the-art website and brand logo while promising greater chances of a life-changing experience to punters.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the brand’s parent company; Mr. Osamede Umweni, the sports betting company has developed a blueprint to establish its competitiveness in the Nigerian market and beyond.

He said the launch of MonieBet is the dawn of a new era, as the company is poised to disrupt the sports betting industry with a wide array of unique products.

“We shall leverage on our team of seasoned staff with rich industry experience and quality products and services for optimal performance. We hope to grow our business into a world-class brand by always developing new products and exciting experiences for our customers.” Mr Umweni said.

Highlighting the new innovative products MonieBet has to offer, the company’s Head of Operations – Mr. Sunday Owoeye, revealed that customers can now enjoy an unbeatable 500% Welcome Bonus; setting the high bar for new customers’ incentives where first time users of the platform get up to 500% when they fund their wallets.