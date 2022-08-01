‘Military Can’t Curb Banditry, Terrorism without Proper Geospatial Mapping’

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



As Nigerians groan under the burden of insecurity, the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), has advised the federal government to initiate proper geospatial mapping of the nation to help security personnel curb the horrendous killings and kidnappings being carried out by terrorists and bandits in the country.

The NIS posited that the mapping presently in operation was done in the 1960s and already obsolete and out fashioned, saying that sole reliance on Nigeria’s overstretched security architectures without tapping into mapping system would bring nothing but failure.

The professional body of surveyors also said that it has introduced regulatory initiatives that would curtail the activities of quacks and safeguard the citizens from untimely death and social crises.

The National President of NIS, Mr. Kayode Oluwamotemi, stated this in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, at a press conference to mark the 56th annual conference of NIS with the theme: “Mapping Policies, Strategies and Spatial Infrastructure for Sustainable E-governance in Nigeria.”

Oluwamotemi said: “The first thing for us to do to overcome this insecurity is proper mapping of the entire country. That is when you will be able see everywhere and what is involved.

“When the bandits are mobilising, you will see them. For example, was Sambisa forest properly mapped for security to work on? We must map this country properly. They should forget that police or soldiers can do it alone. It won’t work. They are human beings.

“But with good mapping, we should be able to tackle this insecurity. We are ready to partake and make Nigeria secure and governable. The map we are referring to today was that of 1965 or 1966. Certain percentage, according to the United Nations must be earmarked yearly for mapping, but we don’t do this in Nigeria.”

The NIS appealed for whole implementation of the Survey Coordination Act 1962 and regretted that Nigeria is lagging in the area of spatially enabled governance.

The communique reads: “There is poor awareness of the fundamental role of surveying and mapping in the realisation of e-governance in both the public and private sectors.

“Governments and private sectors are encouraged to engage the services of relevant surveying practitioners in the discharge of crucial surveying and geospatial components of any natural resource and infrastructure developments in Nigeria.

“The national and state assemblies and other relevant legislative organs should formulate appropriate policies and strengthen the enforcement of laws guiding erection of the buildings and other infrastructures, to check the incessant cases of building collapse, to safeguard the loss of life and properties.”

The NIS boss lamented that government’s neglect of local experts that could offer better and cheaper services in preference for foreign expatriates is killing the profession.

“The governments should as a way of patronage allow professional surveyors to monitor roads, buildings and other public infrastructures to ensure safety, cost effectiveness and durability,” Oluwamotemi pleaded.