Meet ‘Big Slesh’, Artist, Philanthropist & Entrepreneur

Solomon ‘Big Slesh’ Eshegbe better known as “Slesh” is the founder and CEO of Slesh Music Worldwide. Slesh is a singer, rapper, producer and philanthropist. He is also the founder and CEO of Slesh Music.

As an underground next rated artist for many years, struggling to make a name for himself in the Nigerian music industry, he’s made it his mission to promote equality in the industry and to this end he decided to set up a label to sign and develop talented upcoming acts around Africa.

Born August 4th, 1995 in Warri Delta State, he attended command grammar school in Warri in 2003. After graduation he gained admission into Delta State University (Delsu) where he graduated with a degree in political science education.

After his graduation from university he followed his passion for music and enrolled in the music talent hunt show “MTN Project Fame”. He never progressed beyond the first stage, but He leveraged on the popularity and prominence he gained from the show to release a series of singles.

“I believe that when you are passionate about whatever you do, it comes easy so you don’t see it as hard work, instead you see it as fulfillment of your passion”.

In 2018 Slesh was nominated for and won the best upcoming artist award in the DELSU music awards. Unable to get any tangible record deals in the Nigerian Music industry, Solomon relocated to South Africa, and in late 2020 during the height of the pandemic, he established Slesh Music, his own label imprint. He was nominated for Waffi Forum Diaspora Awards in 2020 as best new label and entrepreneur of the year.

Solomon is domiciled in Capetown, South Africa, where he is putting in work on expansion plans to make Slesh Music a household name worldwide. He is currently working on releasing his debut album project and a collaboration EP for Slesh Music.