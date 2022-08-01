Lawal Wins Team Nigeria’s Second Gold Medal in Weightlifting

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Rafiatu Folashade Lawal won Team Nigeria’s second gold medal of the ongoing 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old Nigerian yesterday lifted a total of 206kg to win the gold ahead of Jessica Gordon Brown of England and Canada’s Tali Darsigny who won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Lawal lifted 90kg in the snatch category to set a new Games record. She equally chalked 110kg in the clean and jerk for another record before capping it all with 115kg

Her gold medal is an addition to the first won for Team Nigeria by Adijat Adenike Olarinoye on the opening day of the weightlifting event in Birmingham.

Earlier in the day, Edidiong Joseph Umoafia won a bronze medal for Team Nigeria in the men’s 68kg category of the weightlifting event. India’s Lalrinnunga Jeremy won the gold of that category while Vaipava Nevo Ioane of Samoa settled for the silver.

In the boxing event, Team Nigeria’s Adeyinka Benson booked a place in the quarter-final of the 71-75kg boxing category.

Benson defeated Ghana’s Abubakar Kumasi 3-2 in the third round.

The 26-year-old will face Sam Hickey of Scotland on Wednesday at 3:15 pm.

Also yesterday, Team Nigeria’s men’s table tennis squad booked a place in the semi-final after a 3-2 defeat of Malaysia in the quarter-final. They will face India in the semi final slated for today at 4.30pm.

The Nigerian contingent came from behind to defeat the Asians after the duo of Bode Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo lost the first game 3-1.

Today, Team Nigeria’s Innocent Ewhariemen is to take on England’s Aaron Bowen in the men’s light heavyweight (75kg- 80kg) category of the boxing event.

Similarly, Edwin Patrick is to battle Nathon Burns of England in the elimination round of 16 in the judo event.

Joy Ogbonne Eze is to cap Nigeria’s outing in the weightlifting event on Monday when she competes in the women’s 71kg category for a possible gold or silver.