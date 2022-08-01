IRT Commander, DCP Disu, Wins Silver in US 33rd Open Judo Championship 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Intelligence Response Team Commander, Olatunji Disu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, on Sunday won the silver medal at the ongoing United States 33rd Open Judo Championship.

THISDAY, who was privy to the strenuous task ahead of him, had gathered that the routine the senior officer had put himself through before the championship was to make him in top shape.

While working on his weight, the senior officer was known to exercise and take walks to ensure his fitness for the bout.

With approval of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, he travelled to US for the championship in high spirits.

At the competition proper, all the training paid off as he made Nigeria proud by winning a silver medal.

Disu, a graduate of English from Lagos State University (LASU), holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

DCP Tunji Disu, a patron of Lagos State Judo Association (LSJA), once represented Lagos State in Judo at the National Sports Festival, winning gold in previous years.

He also represented Lagos State University at the Nigerian University Games (NUGA) and Nigeria, at the West Africa University Games (WAUG).

The member, International Association of Chiefs of Police, Nigeria, is also a member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and Chattered Institute of Personnel management.

A renown officer whose impact was notable as the Commander of Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), popularly referred to as “Good Guys”, he was redeployed to Abuja to steer back the IRT from the infamy of the previous administration.