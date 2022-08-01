Gunmen Attack: Bello Suspends Traditional Ruler, Council Boss over Breach of Security in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has suspended the traditional ruler of Eganyi, the Ohi of Eganyi and Chairman, Ajaokuta Traditional Area Council, His Royal Highness Alhaji Musa Isah Achuja, with immediate effect.

The governor also ordered the suspension of the Chairman of Ajaokuta Local Government Area, Mustapha Akaaba, following the dastard killing of three policemen and members of the Kogi State Vigilance Service last Saturday in Ajaokuta LGA.

This order was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Muhammed Onogwu, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The statement read: “In a letter to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kogi State, the governor also directed that the Chairman of Ajaokuta Local Government Area, Hon Mustapha Aka’aba, be queried over the breach and should reply within 24 hours.

“The governor’s directive against the affected persons is in connection with the recent security breach in the area which led to the untimely deaths of some security personnel on their legitimate engagements of maintaining law and orders.

“The governor strongly warned other traditional rulers across the state who may have connection in one way or another with criminal elements in their domains to desist forthwith, saying his administration will deal ruthlessly with anybody who romances with criminal elements no matter how highly placed they are.”

In the same vein, Governor Bello also directed that all unofficial movements of the local government council chairmen out of their territory and other journeys without due process are hereby restricted.

The governor has warned that no amount of connivance with criminals would deter him from his fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizens and residents of the state.