  • Monday, 1st August, 2022

Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Boss Lists Impact on Nigerians

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Ijeoma Okonji

The Executive Chairman of Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Obiora Chukwuka, has  said that the company has made impact on  Nigerians through its wider distribution channels.

He stated this  during the  commemoration of his 59th birthday  in Lagos recently.

“Throughout Nigeria, you will see Greenlife products everywhere. That is why I say we have achieved because nobody can die due to lack of our drugs,” Obiora said.

According to him,”The company has achieved because we have covered many places having made significant impacts. And that is what I see that we have achieved our vision and mission statement.”

“My survival in 1968 was by God’s Grace because there was no single drug because of the war. I was five years old then and I had hepatitis which almost snatched my life. But the Red Cross Society treated me. And because of the attention the Society gave me, I said that I will be a Red Cross member when I grow up.”

 And eventually I was because I was taking care of my fellow high school students when they got injuries through their football matches. In my corner then, somebody can come and knock at my door as a student by 2:00am that there was a problem and I will take care of them for free. Basically it was from there I got the Instinct to build a Pharmaceutical company,” he added.

He explained that he challenged himself to  ensure  a situation in life where drugs will be everywhere.

“I have succeeded in doing  that today. Greenlife products can be found anywhere in this country today. Nobody can say that they died because of lack of drugs. It is not possible. We are always ready to supply whatever might be the needs of such person. So, I think it is a great feat we have achieved as a brand,” he affirmed.

