Expert Calls for Robust Digital Transformation in Power Sector

Emma Okonji

The Chief Executive Officer, Refuel Energy Ltd, Mr. Moses Ekhator has called for a robust digital transformation programme in the power and utility sectors of the Nigerian economy in order to address the country’s dwindling power crisis.

Ekhator, who made the call while speaking during the Power and Water Nigeria Conference and Exhibition 2022, which held recently in Victoria Island, Lagos, asserted that global energy generation and distribution stood at the threshold of a new age with disruption in supply, demand, changing needs and expectations of consumers exuberated by the recent Covid 19 pandemic and current global economic events, coupled with rapid technological advances.

According to him, “To remain relevant, players in the energy sector need to understand the full impact of these changes along with the broader implication of global energy production and consumption trends.”

He stated that understanding the strategic collaboration and technology required for effective digital transformation of the Nigerian energy sector, would be vital for an effective overhaul and a successful transformation.

Ekhator further said: “Digital transformation is the strategic adoption of digital tools to improve processes and productivity to deliver better results and experiences.”

He noted that creating the right innovative technology transformation program, would come with the opportunity to understand international best practices, improve processes, executing efficiently and break barriers for better output, which he said, would not only improve the country’s energy production, but would also have the capability to position it as a potential hub, generating enormous output to become a major player in the region for years to come.