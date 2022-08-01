Engr. Dan Spends Children’s Day At The Orphanage & Motherless babies homes

Nigerian born, South Africa based producer, mixing engineer, businessman and philanthropist, German Onoriode Daniel popularly known as “Engr. Dan” has unfolded his plans to mark this year’s international Children’s day with orphans and the less privileged.

Engr. Dan says he plans to spend International Children’s Day on 27 May 2022 at the orphanage home with motherless babies home respectively.

“Back in Nigeria growing up, I knew how rough it was for us. And even though we barely had enough, I remember my Mum always used to take us to visit the motherless babies homes on Children’s day” German said.

“I continued the tradition through my University days, but since I relocated to South Africa, I haven’t been able to continue that. So I plan to resume doing that this year” Daniel added.

Engr. Dan further explained that the coronavirus pandemic which led to lockdowns and safety protocols didn’t allow him to do it in 2020 & 2021. But with the relaxation of the safety measures he intends to begin again this year on 27th May.

Engr. Dan said he wants to bring back that tradition of visiting orphanages, motherless babies and old peoples homes to spend the day with them

Daniel says he is excited at the prospect of resuming his yearly Children’s Day visiting tradition.

“I love giving and acts of charity and this visit is my small act of bringing smiles to the faces of these little ones”, Onoriode said.

He said he has also reached out to some of his celebrity & artiste friends in a bid to raise donations and gift items for these homes and the kids.

