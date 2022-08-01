Edo Royal Father Lauds Obaseki’s Education Reforms

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Otaru of Igarra in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, HRH Oba Adeche Saiki II, at the weekend lauded the education reforms of the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, saying it has positioned public schools for better performance, and have helped churn out quality students.

The Igarra traditional ruler stated this at a reception organised for the Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mrs. Ozavize Salami.

He described the SUBEB chairman as a competent leader, who has demonstrated the capacity to perform, and commended the governor for the choice of Salami as the chairman of the board.

According to the Otaru of Igarra, “Let me say that your appointment, which is highly impressive, stands on the principle that pitches the conduct of our education system in Edo State and the country.

“I have no doubt that your office shall brandish you with more achievements and skyrocket your profile in such an astronomical proportion that would move the world. I know also that you will make us proud as usual because it is from your childhood you know the goose that would lay the golden egg.”

On her part, the SUBEB Chairman, Salami, said Governor Obaseki was clear about his vision for education in the state when he appointed her as the chairman.

According to her, “When His Excellency appointed me as the executive chairman of SUBEB, he was very clear in his mandate to me specifically about building on the gains of the basic education sector reforms he began in 2018 popularly known as EdoBEST.

“Akoko-Edo is at the heart of educational reform in Edo State with 27 Junior Secondary Schools and 69 primary schools already in the EdoBEST programme. As we look to continue to expand the number of schools in the EdoBest programme, we hope to achieve a 100 compliance level for all schools in Akoko Edo and the entire state to be part of the programme.

“As part of His Excellency’s drive to improve education at the basic level, Akoko Edo has benefitted tremendously from the EdoSTAR programme instituted also by the governor.”

She also noted that under the administration of Governor Obaseki, interventions have been planned in various primary schools and Junior Secondary Schools in all 18 LGAs within the state to improve the learning environment of the children, adding that nine schools would benefit from it.

Some of the things to be provided for the schools, she added, included supply of adequate school furniture, borehole installation and construction of overhead tank for adequate water supply; construction of toilet block and restoration of the water supply system; construction of four classroom blocks with offices and construction of six classroom blocks with offices.

Salami said: “We understand that the challenges are as many as they are diverse and critical, and I can assure you of our commitment to closing teachers’ gaps, improving learning outcomes and making significant investment in improving the school environment. Education for all is the responsibility of all so we also need you to do your part.”