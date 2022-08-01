  • Monday, 1st August, 2022

Don’t Yield to Traffickers, NAPTIP Implores Youths

The Zonal Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Lagos Zone, Mrs. Comfort Agboko, has implored Nigerian youths not to succumb to the deceit of human traffickers.

Agboko disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday  in Lagos.

She charged the youth to develop themselves with the resources inherent in the country.

Agboko pleaded with the youth not succumb to the deceit of the traffickers, noting that they pose as helpers which they were not.

“There is no country that is not facing depression now.

“No country is exempted from what Nigeria is facing at the moment.

“However, I plead with the youth to do the little they can, pray and refuse to be prey to human trafficking,” she said.

Agboko said NAPTIP was winning the war against human trafficking in the country through several initiatives.

She noted that human trafficking had been in existence from the creation of the world.

“However, with the awareness NAPTIP is creating with its stakeholders, the war
is gradually being won,” she said.

