Del-York, Huffine Global Consolidate Partnership in Saudi Arabia

The chairman of Del-York Group, in conjunction with US partners, Messrs Huffine Global recently paid a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to meet with key government officials, investment fund managers and strategic investors interested in taking advantage of potential strategic partnerships opportunities between the kingdom, the United States and Africa.

A statement explained that hot on the heels of the recent visit of US President Joe Biden to the kingdom, the Del-York CEO was part of a select team of business interest follow-up mission to the kingdom to expand on established protocols and opportunities between the two countries initiated during the previous week of the presidential visit.

Del York’s President and CEO, Mr. Linus Idahosa, whilst on the visit, met with several pivotal stakeholders and investor groups who indicated a very keen interest in exploring partnerships in the US and Africa in key areas such as Agriculture, Energy (Gas & Power), Defence, Transportation, Education, Mining and Tourism. Idahosa also pitched Del York’s ongoing partnership with the Lagos State Government to develop a multimillion-dollar film city project soon to commence in Epe at the international investor meetings.

The US delegation was led by the President of Huffine Global Solutions, Edward Huffine, accompanied by the CEO of the King Abdullah Global Humanitarian Fund, Sultan Alsadoon, a special rep to the Crown Prince and a team led by the President of the Financial Coordination Centre (FCC) met with the Governor of the Mecca Province of Taif HRH Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud Al Saud, ministers, heads of multiple Saudi investment fund groups, amongst other influential high-level chief executives, who indicated their firm interest in exploring and executing the business opportunities.

While speaking in the meetings, Linus Idahosa stated, “We are hoping to introduce a number of these high-powered investors with whom we have formalised partnership arrangements on this trip to mutually beneficial opportunities with partners at the subnational level and with important private sector operators in Africa.”

He added, “At a time Nigeria is in dire need of dollar-denominated patient capital, the opportunity for these relationships could not have presented itself at a better time.

“Expectedly, our partnership with the Lagos state government to develop a major Film City