Council: Ease of Doing Business, Ugwuanyi’s Legacy in Enugu

TThe Enugu State Ease of Business (EoDB) Council has described the economic programme as one of the key legacies Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will be bequeathing to the people of the state at the end of his administration.

The council added that Enugu Sate under Ugwuanyi’s watch was about the first to commence the reform process of EoDB in Nigeria, stressing that the innovative programme has yielded the desired positive results in promoting and growing businesses in the state.

Speaking during the Council meeting and workshop with the Technical Working Group on EoDB, in Enugu, the Reform Champion and Secretary of the EoDB Council, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, applauded Ugwuanyi, who is the Chairman of the Council, for participating in the workshop aimed at strengthening the reform process of the body for optimal results towards the socio-economic advancement of the state.

Ogbu-Nwobodo, who is also the Director General of Enugu State Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), maintained that Ugwuanyi’s administration, through EoDB, has made good strides and received remarkable commendations from reputable institutions and organizations about how businesses are being supported in the state.

Speaking further, Ogbu-Nwobodo, thanked Ugwuanyi for his steadfastness in making Enugu State conducive for businesses to thrive.

Ogbu-Nwobodo also acknowledged the support Ugwuanyi has been giving the Council to drive the reform process in Enugu State, adding that the governor’s recent approval for the state to engage one of the top consultants in the country (Drakkevista Global Services, Lagos) in advancing the reform process of EoDB is yielding the desired positive results.

The DG reassured Ugwuanyi of the firm commitment of the Council to fully actualise his administration’s vision of not just providing critical infrastructure in the state but also creating wealth and the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Dr. Ogbu-Nwobodo disclosed that the outcome of the workshop, which was anchored by the Partner and Principal Consultant of Drakkevista Global Services, Lagos, David Uzosike, as the resource person, was revealing, stating that “what is obvious is that many of the things we need to do, we are already doing them.”

He expressed delight that “Enugu State is one of the nine states out of the 37 Sub-national governments to approve and implement the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and World Bank recommendation of N145 per linear meter Right of Way (ROW) charge for laying of fiber optical cable by the Internet service providers in the state.”