Afenifere:  Adebanjo Has no Social Media Account

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, yesterday, distanced itself from the social media account allegedly belonging to its Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

The organisation in a statement issued in Ibadan yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi, said that the Twitter account which some electronic media houses quoted from does not belong to any of its leaders, least of all, Pa Adebanjo.

It would be recalled that some electronic media, Saturday, quoted from the said Twitter handle some statements purported to have emanated from the Afenifere leader.

The statement read: “It is hereby being clearly stated that Chief Adebanjo has no social media account of any sort. Whenever he has anything to say to the public, he does so directly by addressing the press, through an interview or a press statement. He also addresses the public through the secretary general or the national publicity secretary of Afenifere.”

The statement added that the social media account was created by mischievous persons for nefarious objectives as could be gleaned from one of the posts purporting to explain why Adebanjo is supporting the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, in the forthcoming presidential election in 2023 instead of Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, a Yorubaman.

Adebanjo was quoted to have said that his support for Obi is “more fundamental and constitutional than the reason in the spurious social media account.”

Ajayi, however, noted that since Chief Adebanjo usually speaks directly with the press, both print and electronic, any information purporting to have emanated from his ‘social media account’ should be totally discountenanced “because he has no such account in any form or manner.”

He said: “The media and members of the public are hereby enjoined to disregard any statement purported to have been sourced from Pa Adebanjo’s social media account.”