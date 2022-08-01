Abutex to Lunch Q-Box Generator Enclosure August 31

As part of the efforts to end noise pollution accross the country,

Abutex Food Equipment is set to lunch Q-Box Generator Enclosure August 31.

According to reports, “Noise pollution impacts millions of people on a daily basis. The most common health problem it causes is Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL).

“Exposure to loud noise can also cause high blood pressure, heart disease, sleep disturbances, and stress. These health problems can affect all age groups, especially children.”

To put an end to the health challenges caused by generator noise, the leading food equipment company popularly known as ABUTEX Food Equipment will on August 31, 2022 lunch Q-Box Generator Enclosure.

Abutex Food Equipment which was established in 2009 is committed to the improvement and further innovation of professional kitchen equipment with dedication in product manufacturing, semi-product processing, product marketing and merchandies export.

However, Abutex Food Equipment has obtained ISO9001: 2008 quality system certification and developed competences in a wide range of world standard quality products, complete servies and self-innovation from mixers to ovens, cooking equipment to refrigeration and among others.

According to the MD/CEO of Abutex Food Equipment, “We are passionate about our each and every piece of our equipment. Our

highly trained technicians are constantly working to develop new and more efficient systems and processes.

“The Q-Box generator enclosure muffles the noise and helps keep your neighborhood content. It will also prevents fire hazards.”

Despite the date (August 31, 2022) of the Q-Box Generator Enclosure still 29 days go, Nigerians are already queuing in to the products as orders are coming from all states accross the country.

The necessary arrangement has been made to ensure oders are well taken both via e-mail, mobile number, instagram and the physical office.

Abutex Food Equipment can be reached through email:abutexvincent@yahoo.com, website: info@abutex.com, instagram: @abutexfoodequipment, mobile numbers: Tel: 08037069416, 07032486655, 07012070787 and the physically at the head office at No. 40 Olojo-Drive, After Mile 10, Before Balogun B/Stop, Ojo, Lagos, Nigeria while Lekki Showroom is located at the D Legends Mall No. 29 Fola Osiba Road, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.