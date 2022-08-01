  • Monday, 1st August, 2022

2023: Non-indigenes Back PDP Candidates in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Non-indigenes in Kwara South Senatorial District have pledged their support for the emergence of the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Abdullahi Yarmah, and his deputy, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, and all other PDP candidates in the next year’s election.

Also at the weekend, hundrßeds of the members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Irebode community in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have dumped the party for PDP.

The composition of non-indigenes included the Fulani-Hausa extractions; Osun; Benue; Ekiti and Oyo States indigenes.

The group, which also comprised of entrepreneurs, socio-cultural and political groups, converged on the Omu-Aran residence of  Makanjuola to express their unalloyed support for the PDP ahead of the next year general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the group at the event, Mr. A .Akinola, Chief Olayiwola Bazoka and Mr.  A. Mumuni vowed to support Yamah and Makanjuola in the coming next election, adding that majority of indigenes, non-indigenes and residents of the state have resolved to support the PDP.

Responding, Makanjuola urged non-indigenes to use their voter’s card to vote PDP for Yaman/Makanjuola of the PDP for the good of the state in the next elections.

Meanwhile, hundreds of the APC members in Irebode community in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state have dumped the party for PDP.

They were led by Ms. Halirat Adebayo, who expressed disappointment over the fake promises’ of the APC under the current administration in the state and national level for their unanimous decision to dump the party and pitch tent with the PDP.

Adebayo, therefore, pledged their total support for all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Receiving the decamped member, the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP assured them of equal treatment within the party.

He said that the decamped members of APC should move in mass into all other towns in the state so as to preach the PDP gospel of good governance come next election.

