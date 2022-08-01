10 Tips For Growing Your Following on Instagram

Instagram has become a hub where brands meet their potential clients, connect with them and turn them to raving followers of their brands. However, many brands struggle to reach their desired number of followers on the gram, so they buy fast Instagram followers.

As effective as buying followers is in the short term, you’ll need more than that to remain relevant in the long run. Really, it takes time and patience to grow your account organically. But, the more your followers grow, the more opportunities and visibility your brand gets.

If you’d like to grow your Instagram following and are looking for effective tips, you’re in the right place. In this article, you’ll be reading 10 effective ways to land your desired number of followers on Instagram within a short while. Are you ready? Let’s get into it immediately.

1. Post Consistently

Your consistency will make all the difference. Post consistently and you’ll see results. Post occasionally and you’ll likely not see any growth.

Instagram is filled with different competing brands and if you want to stand out, you have to be the best. One thing that’ll help you achieve this status is a consistent posting schedule.

The fastest way to register negative reactions from your followers is by posting haphazardly. Your brand will be seen as an unserious one and no one will take you seriously.

There is no general number of times to post and you need to study your audience to get the best posting time. However, you must post at least once in two days for your audience to tag and recommend you to others.

Meanwhile, you can easily buy fast Instagram followers to boost your engagements on each post uploaded. This way, you have a large number of actual people waiting to read and boost your interactions.

2. Optimize your Instagram Account

Your Instagram profile is made up of three major components. They include:

The username

The bio

The profile picture

These are the first three things that attract a visitor to your page and convince them to follow your account. when selecting a username, ensure it works well with your brand and its services.

Also, if you have a customer base outside the platform, you want to keep the name similar to what your audience knows for easy access. Lastly, ensure the name is something that can be easily remembered by any user.

Your account bio is a short, catchy statement of about 150 words that your visitor will read. Ultimately, your bio should describe what your business represents and end with a call to action. The bio is short, but it’s one of the most convincing statements that could make a visitor stick to your page, especially when written well.

3. Work With Other Relevant Brands

No man exists alone, and collaborating with other brands will help you grow your reach and followers on Instagram. Although these brands may be your competitors, you can still gain a lot from partnering with them

By collaborating, you get the opportunity to reach their audiences and tell your brand story.

There are several ways to collaborate.

Reposting content from your partners’ pages

Tagging their accounts on your page

Making live videos together

Organizing conditional giveaways and sponsorship

It’s the little things that matter and you’ll be surprised at the massive results these will bring your brand.

4. Advertise Your Account on Other Sites

Instagram isn’t the only social space out there. So, why not bring followers from your other platforms to your Instagram page?

Sign up on other media apps and consistently post content for your audience there as well. Overtime, invite this new audience to join your Instagram followers. This is one of the best Instagram marketing strategies and many successful brands are already using it.

Always put your Instagram handle on these other platforms as a call to action. Also, Include buttons leading to your Instagram page on your website if you have one. By doing this, you’re getting more people outside Instagram to look at what your brand is posting on Instagram.

5. Stick to What Your Customers Love

On Instagram, one of the numerous ways brands keeps their followers growing is by posting relevant content. There are different classes and age groups on the gram, and your account currently holds a larger percentage of one class.

Get to know your target audience, their demographic and age group. Then, try to post content that is relevant to their needs.

Thanks to Instagram Insights and other third-party tools, you can easily see and evaluate the content that has the largest number of engagements. Use this information to create what your audiences like. Try something new once in a while, but make it valuable.

6. Interact With Your Audience

How well do you interact with your audience? Yes, you post content. But do you reply when they speak back?

Many Instagram brands fail to recognize the importance of interacting with their followers as a way of attracting more people. With an Instagram account, you can grow a network of ‘fanmilies’ that’ll always represent your interest. But this happens only when you interact with your followers.

Let your followers know there’s someone behind that account by interacting with them

7. Use Relevant Hashtags

It’s safe to say that hashtags have been saving brands’ lives since sliced bread. Hashtags are powerful tools that you need to add to each post because they help increase your visibility.

Many Instagram users, when searching for a particular content, prefer to search for them using hashtags. According to statistics online, the love hashtag has over 1.8 billion posts on it. when you include this in your posts as well, it pops up during searches.

However, a thumb rule to using hashtags is ensuring they are relevant and still in use. You don’t want your posts to sink in the sea of hashtags.

8. Advertise on Your Account

Do you have more than one account on Instagram? Use them to grow one another. For example, post about account B on account A and get account A followers to follow account B. And vice versa.

One way to make this more effective is to add some freebies here and there. The love of freebies will propel your audience to do what you ask. If you do it right, you’ll get many followers in no time.

9. Use Geotags For More Discovery

Asides from hashtags, Instagram offers users an opportunity to include geotags in their posts. This helps your post appear on top in searches relating to your local community.

You can also put geotags on your stories and feed. To make your stories better, add a dash of Instagram stickers with your geotag to the stories. You’ll be surprised at the attention you’ll get from your immediate community.

10. Use Instagram Reels

Everyone on the gram loves Instagram reels. It is one of the newest features on the gram. Reels allow you to upload short fun videos on the gram.

As a brand, reels are a good way to show what you do and attract new audiences to your space. Your reels can be on anything, really. Make it more capturing by adding music, stickers, and other creative effects. Also, ensure they are:

Relatable and self-explanatory

Fun and suspense-filled

Valuable

Relevant

These four keywords are important when creating Instagram reels. With reels insight, you even get a better idea of what to continue posting based on the number of insights generated.

Conclusion

Instagram is a fun place and one of the most effective social media platforms to grow your brand. By growing your brand, it means you have sufficient followers to boost your engagement and convert to customers as well. In this article, you have read 10 effective tips to achieve massive followership on Instagram. It’s time to get practicing. Good luck!