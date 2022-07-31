Yahaya Bello Shocks His Detractors

Though his style and approach to some issues may be distasteful to many, youthful Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello is not someone who gives in to the conventional way of doing things. He is known to be a problem solver who thinks outside the box and does things without unnecessarily creating noise over it. Rather, he allows his achievement to speak for itself.

For him, fulfilment and bettering the lives of Kogites remain a top priority.

Determined to make a change, he has continued to show that governance should not be about noise making but touching the lives of his people.

Little wonder his people refer to him as a Maliaka (angel) sent from above to make Kogi great again. As governor of the multi-tribal state, he has made it more united. But how he was able to achieve that is all known to the brilliant man.

Under his watch, Kogi is rated one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. How he was able to activate all his internal security apparatus still baffles many naysayers.

With over 300 verifiable projects, Bello loathes unnecessary media attention. The more reason he has remained silent when his traducers were dragging him for not performing. Like an eagle with long sight, he was observing, working and strategising Despite losing out on the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket, an unperturbed Bello shut cynics up with the inauguration of his numerous legacy projects littering the state.

The projects cut across healthcare, education, food security, road, employment, and infrastructure, among others. He recently inaugurated the ultra-modern General Hospital, Gegu, Kogi LGA, Koton-Karfe; Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja; Prince Abubakar Audu University Teaching Hospital Clinical Complex, Anyigba; Ganaja Flyover Bridge, Ganaja Junction, Lokoja; and a host of others.

Interestingly, those who wanted him to fail at all costs are now applauding him for turning the state into a habitable haven loaded with a viable and visible developmental project.