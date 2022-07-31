Will Ooni of Ife Remarry Again as New Marriage Tales Hit Town?

King Solomon of ancient Israel, a historical authority on matters of love between a man and a woman wrote that love is so potent it is stronger than death. This remark has driven many people to deep contemplation, but so many others are simply living their lives. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is likely one of the people under the latter banner, especially since the rumours of his getting a new wife into the palace began making the rounds.

Very few can claim to have the same natural style and grace as the Ooni of Ife. Concerning speech and clothing, Ogunwusi is the best of the best. Concerning family matters and business, he is also one of the few men that can be depended on to give quality advice. After all, he has seen it all, from the wife of his youth to one that wore the veil of divinity until she left. So, when rumours of Ogunwusi’s remarriage become a popular tag on social media, you have to pay attention.

According to reports, the king is already making moves to marry a new queen. The name of the alleged Olori-to-be is Mariam Anako, a supposed indigene of Kogi State. Furthermore, it is said that the jovial monarch has already visited her family to introduce himself and ask for the bridal requirements. And he has reportedly been approved and started renovating his palace to accommodate her when it is time.

It was not that long ago that his wife, Evangelist Naomi Silekunola, divorced him. The evangelist-turned-queen-turned-social-media-model reportedly stated that the king had to keep up appearances in public that were not compatible with his true person and that was the factor that separated them.

So, if the rumours of his remarriage are true, then Ogunwusi has found a way to replace his last wife, having found love in the arms of a better person.