Tongues Wag over Indimi Twin Daughters’ Attack on Buhari’s Govt

For the embattled Chairman of Oriental Energy, Muhammadu Indimi, this period is definitely not the best of times. Despite facing a case of mounting debt portfolio, which unfortunately has led to the freezing of the account of the family’s cash cow, a great concern to some of the children, his twin daughters are not breaking any sweat and have continued to delight in washing dirty linens in public.

The controversial twins, Ameen and Ya’ Gumsu, have lately renewed their habit of criticising the family of President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, a pastime that saw them being shut out of the 2016 wedding of their brother, Ahmed to Zahra, Buhari’s daughter.

Some friends and followers of the twins on social media now wonder why they delight in attacking and mocking every step of the government on social media.

While some people believe that, as citizens of the nation, they have a right to criticise the government, they are also quick to urge the twins to realise that the families of Buhari and Indimi are one by marriage and that some issues should be taken as family affairs for the sake of the future.

Many would recall the first sore point between the Indimi girls and the ex-wife of Mohammed Babangida, Rahama occurred during the 2016 wedding, when the three girls reportedly caused a major embarrassment during the introduction/lefe ceremony.

Yakata had insisted on taking her phone into the presidential villa against protocol, she wanted to record all the proceedings, a struggle ensued between her and security officials who tried to stop her and only took the intervention of Mrs. Al-Makura to abate. That day, the girls were said to have said unprintable things about the Buhari family.

So, the latest social media onslaught against the family of President Buhari from one of the Indimi twins is said to have got to the first family as an embarrassment and has become a source of worry to observers of events.

The lady, whose video has gone viral on social media, said: “Yesterday, we saw the video of the train victims. All I know is that all of you in power, God will judge you. I feel for the victims, I feel for their families. I don’t know any single person there, but I’m devastated. May Allah protect us, protect our families and our country. May Allah give us a president that will love our families, that will love our country. This is not it. This is not it.”

While observers are saying that this is not a bad message in itself, they said that she should have made her reservations known to the president or gotten across to him through her brother, Ahmed “rather than going public with such a message as an in-law of the president.”

The recent actions of the estranged wife of Mohammed, a son of the former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, has led to many wondering if this actually runs in the blood of the family. Rahama attacked Mohammed on her Instagram page on Father’s Day, where she systematically cast aspersions on her former hubby.

The latest social media onslaught by Rahama against her ex-hubby is said to be part of what she has been consistently displaying against “anyone in her bad books no matter how close.”

Rahama had posted that “Happy Father’s Day to my baby daddy. Here is wishing you more understanding of what being a father is all about. I wish you to be a better dad by listening to our kids, by communicating with our kids, and by understanding each of their personalities. Being a dad is just not about being a figurehead. It is a lot more than people think. Please, let’s do better for our children. Happy Father’s Day to you, to me, to all the fathers out there and the mothers that do it alone. May Allah prevail over us all. Ameen yarabb.”

The message, which was apparently meant to describe Mohammed as a bad father, was condemned by many, who came across it. They viewed it as a way of reopening an old wound after Rahama’s separation from Mohammed, with whom she had four children.

This action, according to sources, was least expected of Rahama, as her father was assisted by Babangida when the latter held sway as the number one citizen of the country.

The message was later followed by a deluge of comments with people describing the Indimis as ingrates.

Some of the messages read: “Don’t you see the way the Indimi daughters criticise President Muhammadu Buhari openly despite the fact that their elder brother is an in-law to the president as the husband of Zahra Buhari, a daughter of the president?

“They have become a nuisance and nobody takes them seriously again. They need to be cautioned to know how to behave and relate with people,” said a source.

According to observers, Rahma and her sisters are birds of a feather, who take delight in biting the fingers that feed them.

Rahama was accused of blackmailing her estranged husband, “despite the fact that he took good care of her when the going was good before she decided to leave the marriage.”

Those who came across the latest video from Indimi are worried that the daughters of the embattled billionaire “will soon drive their father out of reckoning with their uncouth behaviour.”