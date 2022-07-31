Sondi, Agofure Win First Mangrove Marathon in Warri

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A 26-year-old Hamadjan Sondi has emerged winner of the 10km Mangrove Marathon race in Warri, Delta State. In the women’s category, 28-year-old, Charity Agofure hit the finish line ahead of other ladies in the energy sapping road race.

The marathon was organised by the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) in conjunction with Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF); Institute of Mangrove Ecology and Environmental Technology and others.

The race tagged “10km Awareness Run/Fun Walk, Warri 2022” was in commemoration of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystems.

The race kicked off from Mosheshe Estate Junction along Airport Road and terminated at Warri City Stadium.

Mr. Daniel Okakoso, who represented Dr. Muhtari Aminu-Kano of Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) said the event was put together to create awareness for the people that mangroves were not just plant but very vital to the society.

He said the NFC partnered others to make the people know the importance of protecting the mangroves, which is the foundation’s green recovery programme for the country.

Lead, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Mr. Cadmus Stake Enade, noted that the mangrove marathon was an important activity to create awareness about protecting the mangroves along the coastal shores in Nigeria.

“One thing, the marathon race is very significant because it will create the awareness on how best people can protect the mangrove forests in our country,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer, Mangroves Marathon, Mr. Jerry Chidi, said the race will become an annual event with the participation of state governments that hosts the mangrove forests.

“10 states hosts mangroves in the country. Our plan is to ensure each state host future editions. This is not to only create awareness about the environment but also use it to look for talents”, he concluded.