  • Sunday, 31st July, 2022

Sondi, Agofure Win First Mangrove Marathon in Warri

Sport | 3 mins ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A 26-year-old Hamadjan Sondi has emerged winner of the 10km Mangrove Marathon race in Warri, Delta State. In the women’s category, 28-year-old, Charity Agofure hit the finish line ahead of other ladies in the energy sapping road race.

The marathon was organised by the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) in conjunction with Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF); Institute of Mangrove Ecology and Environmental Technology and others.

The race tagged “10km Awareness Run/Fun Walk, Warri 2022” was in commemoration of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystems.

The race kicked off from Mosheshe Estate Junction along Airport Road and terminated at Warri City Stadium.

Mr. Daniel Okakoso, who represented Dr. Muhtari Aminu-Kano of Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) said the event was put together to create awareness for the people that mangroves were not just plant but very vital to the society.

He said the NFC partnered others to make the people know the importance of protecting the mangroves, which is the foundation’s green recovery programme for the country.

Lead, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Mr. Cadmus Stake Enade, noted that the mangrove marathon was an important activity to create awareness about protecting the mangroves along the coastal shores in Nigeria.

“One thing, the marathon race is very significant because it will create the awareness on how best people can protect the mangrove forests in our country,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer, Mangroves Marathon, Mr. Jerry Chidi, said the race will become an annual event with the participation of state governments that hosts the mangrove forests.

“10 states hosts mangroves in the country. Our plan is to ensure each state host future editions. This is not to only create awareness about the environment but also use it to look for talents”, he concluded.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.