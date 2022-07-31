Rotimi Amaechi: The Aftermath of Presidential Aspirations… Political Dynasty Crumbles

Things are happening in Nigeria’s jungle of political interests. It looks to every informed onlooker that the majority of top political parties are having a hard time presenting a political front. This is especially the case for the biggest ones, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). And yet, set against the background of Rivers State, it is APC’s flag that is currently burning to ashes.

It is no secret that the presidential primary elections in Nigeria yielded both expected and unexpected results. For the APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu came first with former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in second place. However, the implications of Amaechi’s stance on that particular election have begun to bite at APC’s chance to reclaim Rivers State, especially with Governor Nyesom Wike of the PDP at the helm of affairs.

Even though Amaechi stood as the strongest opposition to the expansion of Wike’s political influence in Rivers, all that has stopped since he lost his presidential ambition. Following that loss, not only does it seem that APC has no foothold in Rivers, but it is also becoming apparent that Amaechi has lost control of his political might in the state.

In the history of Rivers, there is likely no governor who has been able to unite the people so that they think the same thing about the government. And it was not always positive. Yet, Amaechi somehow managed to maintain his position as an overlord even after he left the governorship position and became Transportation Minister. Now, very little of his influence remains, with his detractors celebrating and claiming that his political dynasty has crumbled totally with no chance to rise again.

Whether Amaechi will be able to salvage the situation in Rivers or leave it to other members of the APC, his presidential aspiration is certainly history, at least, with 2023 in view. So, what will become of his political sons and daughters? Nothing, unless they dump APC for other parties—which is exactly what some of them have begun to do.