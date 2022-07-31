Real Reason Austin Avuru Put His Books on Hold  

It is not every day that the Nigerian justice system pokes its nose in the matters of book publishing. And yet, this is the conundrum that Nigerian energy tycoon Austin Avuru has found himself in. From every indication, this is going to be the state of things until Avuru resolves matters with the court or decides to take his mind away from revealing nuggets about his journey in his books.

Not so long ago, Avuru informed the public of his desire to publish a book that chronicled his journey to greatness. Being the founder and Executive Chairman of AA Holdings, not to mention a former CEO of Seplat Energy, Avuru’s experiences will doubtless renew the determination of young Nigerians to remain diligent as they continue to work and groom themselves in business administration and management. But all of these expectations are going to the trash can now.

According to reports of the new development, the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Bwari, Abuja, has issued a restraining order which effectively prevents Avuru from publishing his books. The court gave this directive in response to an application from some shareholders of Seplat Energy that the content of Avuru’s books titled “My Entrepreneurship Journey” and “A Safe Part of Hands and Politics, Economics & the Nigerian Petroleum Industry” are detrimental to their interests.

Even though Avuru retired from his position at Seplat Energy in 2019, it is clear that the company has not retired its influence in Avuru’s life. Otherwise, the businessman would have been able to launch the books on August 4, 2022. Preparations were ongoing at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, before this court order.

This is a first for Avuru. One might even say that the opportunity is lost for young people to learn a bit more about the inner doings of the energy sector in Nigeria.