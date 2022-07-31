Prince Ifalade: Oyekan’s Giant Strides

Society Watch

Apart from being the son of the immediate past highly revered Oba of Lagos; the late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan; Prince Ifalade Oyekan has refused to live under the influence of the name of his father. He deviated from the norm with his affable personality, charismatic composure, highly cerebral persona and witty demeanour to carve a niche for himself as a time-tested technocrat, boardroom guru, politician and public servant.

The trained lawyer from the Lagos State University, with over two and a half decades of experience post-bar, has continued to make a loud statement after leaving the private sector to work with a big offshore dredging company.

Since his appointment as General Manager of the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Agency (LNSA) in 2021, the one-time moribund alternate security and paramilitary outfit established by the Lagos State government to provide helping hands, bring security closer to the people, gather intelligence and work with relevant security agency to ensure a safer Lagos, has since witnessed a massive revamp and a restructure in its road map which has further made the agency a pride and envy to other government agency in the state.

With just over a year in charge of LNSA, the former head of Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI) has since scored a high point as dark spots across the state have been identified with robust reports, leading to a massive crackdown on elements who are hell-bent on causing unrest across the state.

Despite several threats, the Lagos Prince has reaffirmed publicly that he won’t back down in his drive to ensure a reduction in the crime rate across Lagos to the barest minimum if not eradicating it.

Despite several coordinated attacks on his person by the enemies in their desperate attempt to bring him down, his excellent works, keying into the Babajide Sanwo-Olu T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda further spoke well of him.

Sources close to the Erinjogunola Foundation boss averred that he is currently extending security by partnering with other agencies in Lagos to further ensure a positive synergy in curtailing crime in Lagos.

“Falade has rebranded that agency. He is currently infusing a research and documentation unit, forensic unit, situation room, waterWays surveillance, and drone deployment among others. This will further ensure a safer Lagos where all and sundry can walk around without fear of criminal activities,” a source said of the Lagos Prince.