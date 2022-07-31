  • Sunday, 31st July, 2022

Ofili, Chukwuma Hit Birmingham as Ashe Targets History 

Sport | 4 mins ago

Sprinters Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Favour Ashe have arrived Team Nigeria’s camp for the ongoing Commonwealth Games with a clear message: “We come here for business”.                               

Ashe, the reigning Nigerian champion in the 100m was the first of the trio to arrive on Friday while Ofili, the Nigerian 200m record holder and Chukwuma arrived aboard KLM on Saturday afternoon with sprint coach, Gabriel Okon.                

Both Ofili and Chukwuma will be seeking to return Nigeria to the top of the podium as Commonwealth Games champion in the 100m, eight years after Blessing Okagbare successfully completed a sprint double in Glasgow, Scotland.                                 

Ofili will also be aiming to be the second Nigerian after Okagbare to win a sprints double at the Games.                            

Ashe on his part will be hoping he can make history as the first Nigerian man to win the blue ribband title at the Games.                                   

The closest the nation has come was the silver medal finishes by Davidson Ezinwa, Uchenna Emedolu and Olusoji Fasuba and Ashe can be the man to write that new chapter a whole nation has been waiting to read.                      

  The men and women’s 100m event will start on Tuesday.

