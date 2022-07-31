Latest Headlines
14:12, 31st Jul, 2022 by editor
N’West APC Calls for Extension of Voters’ Registration
John Shiklam in Kaduna
The All Progressives Congress (APC), North-west, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend voters’ registration to allow additional eligible voters acquire their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)
The Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Musa Mada, made the call during an interview in Kaduna yesterday
The zone comprises Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.
Mada said the call for the extension had become necessary following mass rush by eligible voters to get registered ahead of the 2023 general elections.
“We are concerned about the number of people trooping to the INEC office on a daily basis, most of whom are yet to be captured.
“It will only be fair if an extension of the closing date be considered so that additional eligible voters will be registered,” Mada added.
He also urged INEC to consider the possibility of creating additional registration centres, saying this would ease difficulty faced by the eligible voters.
“Thousands of eligible voters might be disenfranchised due to difficulties being faced to access registration centres.
“INEC should know that the whole exercise bothers on the people, as such, it will not be fair to disenfranchise them,” he said.
Cynthia Okereke’s Bank Account Cleared, Says AGN President
Venesa Obiora
The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has disclosed that all the money in Cynthia Okereke’s account was cleared Friday.
Rollas, who was giving updates on the alleged kidnap of his members, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell, said the veteran actors are for now, only missing, and have not been confirmed to be kidnapped.
He said: “We have not confirmed the kidnap as it were. The only thing we know is that all the money in Cynthia Okereke’s account was cleared this morning (Friday).
“We are expecting to get a kind of signal from the people holding them hostage to know whether it is a kidnapping or not.”
Earlier, the Director of Communications of the AGN, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, in a statement issued, had revealed that the two actors were suspected to have been kidnapped.
According to her statement, the two members were suspected of having been kidnapped, which has increased fear amongst members about the safety of actors filming in the country.
“Because of this sad development, the national president of the guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has instructed all actors to avoid going to the outskirts of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety.”
Okereke alongside her colleague Cornell were allegedly kidnapped after they left a movie location in Enugu State.
According to Chinda, veteran actors Okereke and Clemson aka Agbogidi were reportedly missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu State.
