  • Monday, 1st August, 2022


Nastyblaq  Unveiled As New Brand Ambassador For Kubanah Whiskey
 

Life & Style | 2 days ago

Comedian, Influencer and Entertainer Nastyblaq has been unveiled as a new Brand Ambassador for Kubanah Whiskey. Also unveiled alongside Nastyblaq as Brand Ambassadors were popular actors Destiny Etiko, Femi Adebayo and Nosa Rex. The unveiling took place at Nesthub, Yaba, in Lagos, Nigeria on the 26th of July, 2022.

Kubanah Whiskey is a producer and distributor of premium whiskey and is 100% Nigerian owned. The brand is from the stables of Masterpiece Limited and is a new player in the liquor scene, poised to take over the market in the coming years.

This unveiling marks another major achievement for Nastyblaq who continues to champion the cause for the acceptance of locally owned businesses and brands.

Reacting to the unveiling, Nastyblaq expressed his delight and noted that he had high expectations of the partnership between his brand and Kubanah Whiskey.

“I am all for Nigerian brands and I think Kubanah Whiskey is on to something huge. I look forward to a successful partnership”.

We are optimistic that this association will be highly productive and we expect nothing but the best for Kubanah Whiskey and Nastyblaq.

