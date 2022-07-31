NAOWA Inaugurates NAOWA Basic School in Sappers’ Barracks

Wife of the Chief of Army Staff and President, Nigeria Army Officers’ Wives Association, Mrs. Salamatu Yahaya inaugurated the NAOWA Creche, Nursery and Primary School at Sappers’ Barracks in Ilese Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The army chief’s wife also inaugurated the NAOWA Secretariat at the barracks, saying the project would contribute greatly to the educational upbringing of their children.

Highlighting the benefits of the project, Yahaya said: “It is worth mentioning that this newly built Crèche, Nursery and Primary School will provide quality and affordable education to complement the existing educational structures in the Barrack and neighbouring communities.

“The school will also afford our members as well as other qualified individuals job opportunities thus improving the socio-economic wellbeing of beneficiaries,” the army chief’s wife explained.

She commended the NAOWA Coordinator, Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers, Mrs. Adebukola Kadiri, members of NAOWA and all those who contributed to the successful completion of the project, urging them to ensure proper maintenance and functioning of the facilities.

She also commended the Commander, Corps of Engineers, Major General K. O Kadiri, for his ceaseless efforts towards the actualisation of the projects and NAOWA activities.

She expressed appreciation to the Commander 42 Engineer Brigade, Brig Gen, A. G Audu and the Commanding Officer 12 Field Engineer Regiment, Lt. Col. Philip Adewunmi, and other unit commanders, officers, soldiers and civilian staff of Sappers’ Barracks for their support to the success of the projects.

In her welcome address, Kadiri, said the zeal to achieve the aim of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association which is a non-profitable, non- governmental organisation with the objective of assisting vulnerable and needy and raising the standard of education in the barracks prompted the conception of this project.”

Kadiri noted that the project was in line with the NAOWA national president’s vision of ‘sustaining legacies and upholding the tenets of unity and service, noting that the ground breaking ceremony of the school and secretariat was done on April 6 with a completion date of 15 weeks.

“Today, the project has been completed, fully furnished and ready for academic session. The school project comprises a crèche classroom, Nursery classroom and three classrooms for the primary school section as well as offices. Though the road to this success was turbulent, we were able to weather the storm.

“The project is aimed at providing quality foundational education for Children and wards of personnel serving in the barracks and its environs as well as interested civilians around the barracks. Mrs Kadiri added that the NAOWA Secretariat was also constructed to provide enabling environment for its administration.”