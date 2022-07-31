My Success is a Product of Consistency – Micheal Askamaya

Dr Ulom Michael otherwise known as Michael Askamaya, chairman of Askamaya Group, a leading successful brand in Nigeria has revealed that consistency has been the secret of his success.

Ulom stated how Askamaya became a leading force despite the stiff competition in the hospitality and nightlife industry.

“My success story today is a product of consistency, I have had to maintain the standard and even raised the bar when the need arose,” He said.

According to him, consistency in quality service delivery has made all his brands relevant over time. He also disclosed that the consistency of his brands in meeting and surpassing industry benchmarks is a reflection of the personal trait that he has invested in his business.

“I am a consistent hard worker and I push my employees to work hard as well, that’s why we have grown this big over the years,” he said.

Furthermore, the CEO of Askamaya Hotel and Just Ask Club noted that the reason for his success in the hospitality and nightlife business is that he does not bother himself too much about competitors.

“I always build my business to be in a class of its own, that is why we have an exquisite club in Nigeria. The facilities and architecture of Just Ask Club are the only one of its kind in the country”.

The Askamaya boss also stated that during the grand launch of the club, the likes of E-money, Jowizaza, Ned Okokonkwo, and Oyenze, were invited as special guests He added that pop stars like Teni, Wande Coal, and Olamide were also present.

Michael Askamaya was awarded an honourary Doctorate degree in Hospitality and Corporate Governance by the European-American University, Commonwealth of Dominica/Republic of Panama in 2021.