Leo Stan Eke Set to Take Youths out of the Streets

Compared to his peers, Leo Stan Eke has also carried himself as someone who lived for other people more than they do for themselves. Unsurprisingly, his Zinox Group has inherited the same ideology, going for adding advantages to every place of business interest and enriching the people of that place. To this point, Eke and his team have turned their attention to unemployment in Nigeria and started to push buttons to ensure that it is resolved as soon as possible.

Unemployment is a big deal among Nigerian youths. Only a pitiful number of these youths are gainfully employed after graduating from tertiary institutions. And those who try their hands at entrepreneurship face obstacles such as epileptic power supply and callous reception at the hand of official business registrars. But all of this is set to change, thanks to Eke’s initiative which is backed by his Zinox Group.

According to reports on Eke’s movements, the internship program which was instituted to reduce the number of unemployed youths in Nigeria on the streets has taken the form of a 30-day intensive Mini-MBA training programme. Of the more than 5,000 qualified applicants, Eke’s Zinox Institute of Technology (ZIT) has chosen another 50. The selected applicants who represent the second batch of participants who passed through the intensive programme have been offered employment.

Even though a relatively few of the 5,000+ programme participants get to work with Eke and his group, the others have been given incredible training which will allow them to create lasting businesses. After all, the training overseen by Eke’s ZIT covered sought-after modules for Accounting, Procurement, Core Engineering, Software Development, Business Development, Etiquette and Grooming, HR/Admin, and many others. Thus, it is only a matter of time before we see a new crop of young Nigerians ready to take over the world.

Indeed, Eke’s contributions to employment efforts in Nigeria remain matchless.