Gbenga Ashafa: Many More to Offer at 67

Human life is so very fragile. Oftentimes, the only rubric under which our lives can be suitably placed is that of our contributions to the lives of other people. For this, Senator Gbenga Ashafa may be considered one of the most valuable individuals in Nigeria. Since taking over the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) of Nigeria as MD/CEO, it has been a story of glory to glory for the agency. Thus, some of the most prestigious and informed Nigerians bent their heads in gratitude to God for the life of Ashafa when he clocked 67 a few days ago.

It has to be said that when thanksgiving is offered to God on someone else’s behalf, that person is something indeed. This is one of the biggest pieces of proof that Ashafa is one of the best things to happen to Nigerians.

By no definition or categorisation is Ashafa like everybody else. The man is essentially a walking corpus of dedication, loyalty, vision, indomitability, and natural talent.

When he was at the National Assembly, the people of that senatorial district relaxed and went about their business knowing that Ashafa is as dedicated to their welfare as he is to his own. When he rose to the position of FHA MD, he was not as well known across Nigeria as he was in Lagos. Thus, there were doubts about how well he would perform. But how the songs have changed.

FHA has become an agency on the same level as the entire Ministry of Works and Housing. And because Ashafa’s contributions are not any less than a Minister’s, he has become a national hero. Thus, at 67, the cheers and kudos accompanying Ashafa are all over the place.