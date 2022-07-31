Fayose Undergoes Surgery Abroad

Politics can kill. This is the consensus regarding leadership in Nigeria, especially election positions. Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, knows this very well. In 2018, he wept the loudest about the dangers of having political rivals. Recently, he announced to his well-wishers that his surgery for the wounds he sustained in 2018 was very successful. And people had a lot to say in response.

It is no news that Fayose is a favourite subject among Nigerian politicians. As one of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a person with great political momentum and ambition, Fayose has learnt to return as many mental and physical blows that come to him. In recent times, however, his ricocheting ability has been less than stellar, with his recent surgery abroad indicating that the man is no longer what he used to be.

The news of Fayose’s surgery abroad is still raising waves on social media. The news was confirmed when Fayose’s younger brother announced it and his aide congratulated him on its success. By piecing everything together, Nigerians found out that Fayose had to be bundled out of the country for the back surgery, and that it was the second surgery in five months.

In response to the news, many Nigerians were sympathetic and wished the former Ekiti Governor a speedy recovery. Unsurprisingly, other Nigerians took the news of the surgery to mock him, stating that the Fayose of yesteryear would not groan and moan on a bed abroad, but fix himself up in a Nigerian hospital while daring his attackers to come at him.

Whatever the dominant opinion on Fayose’s surgery, this is still a happy time for him. It is also something of a consolation considering the recent loss of the governorship position to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti. Fayose and his party may have lost the election, but they were able to salvage his back. If he can endure for another four or eight years, Fayose may be able to make a full political recovery.