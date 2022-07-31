Charles Okpaleke: The Stylish Entrepreneur and His Imprints on Nollywood

Until a few years ago, the name Charles Okpaleke would not easily ring a bell. Nowadays, he is the go-to guy for everything entertainment and luxury lifestyle. In the film industry, his imprints are seen in award-winning films such as the sequel and remake of Nollywood classics, ‘Living in Bondage’ and ‘Rattlesnake’ respectively. Vanessa Obioha engages the entrepreneur in a conversation about his lifestyle and film projects.

Don’t believe everything you see on social media,” warned Play Network Studios founder, Charles Okpaleke in a recent phone interview. He was miles away in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory where he works and lives with his family.

Whether he is showcasing his luxury cars or vacationing on an exotic island, it’s hard not to drool over those captivating pictures of Okpaleke on Instagram with envy. Always decked in fashionable attires with a cigar hanging on his bearded lips, it takes no soothsayer to see that he loves and lives the good life. After all, he wakes up every day feeling like a king. And a king he is. His kingdom, you may wonder, is one occupied by high-net individuals who are keen on providing solutions to lifestyle problems. Hospitality? Check. Technology? Check. Entertainment? Check.

But in an era where there are growing suspicions surrounding acquired wealth, Okpaleke whose parents worked in the police force is keeping his businesses away from any fraudulent deals. The last thing he wants is to be complicit in any shady deals that will dent his reputation. Morality, he said, is ingrained. During our conversation, he would repeatedly use the word ‘legit’, as he referred to his businesses.

“I like to be able to sleep at night,” he said. “I don’t want anybody calling me about their money. I just want to make enough money in such a way that I’m not stepping on anyone’s toes or making somebody else cry. I can’t think of anything that I have done that is too good to be true.”

Part of this morality comes from his upbringing as well as his spirituality. He does not joke about his spiritual life. And if you call him a Catholic or a Pentecostal, he would gladly take the title. The most important thing for him is the relationship he has with the Supreme One.

Of all his businesses, entertainment seems to put Okpaleke in the klieg lights. A graduate of Medical Laboratory Science from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he was known among a close circle when he partnered with his brothers to launch the Play Network. However, his name became prominent when he acquired the rights to the Nollywood classic ‘Living in Bondage’, in 2015.

“’Living in Bondage’ got me interested in the business of filmmaking. It was one of the films I enjoyed watching as a child. As an adult, I thought it would be nice to revisit it to make it better or extend the feeling I had when I was younger, so that when my kids grow up they can also have that experience.”

His plan was to make a sequel. It was a first-of-its-kind deal in the film industry. Unlike Hollywood where sequels, remakes and reboots are the order of the day, the Nigerian film industry format is quite different. To be sure, most Nigerian films have continuity but are usually presented in parts. That was why when Okpaleke flipped the script and decided to acquire the rights to five Nollywood classics, it raised eyebrows.

“If I had not done what I did, nobody would have done it. It was new in Nollywood because I started it and that’s a problem,” he paused briefly before continuing his explanation.

“It is easier to make an original story than a classic. Despite investing so much money in classics, people still get offended by your efforts. They just want you to leave the idea of such Nollywood classics, let it die off or be forgotten.

“The people that own these classics also want their stories to be told, even after their lifetime. If I made a movie 30 years ago and someone approached me to acquire the rights, I would be delighted. There are people who have made movies, died and no one remembers their movies. Then what is the joy of having such good classics not being retold? It is done in other parts of the world.”

If Okpaleke harboured doubts over his new venture, they paled in comparison to his passion. He has always entertained the thoughts of telling these classics in a new light. Perhaps, due to the memory and feelings they evoke, which in the business of entertainment is very key, he was convinced that he was on the right track. Moreover, he does not invest his money in a fruitless venture. He is as cautious as he is spontaneous.

So far, four of these titles have been produced. The first was the sequel to ‘Living in Bondage’, released in 2019. The film earned Nollywood veteran heartthrob Ramsey Nouah his first Best Director award at the 2020 AMVCAs. It was Nouah’s directorial debut. ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, a remake of the original, again stole the show at the 2022 AMVCAs, taking the trophies for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama.

His sequel for ‘Nneka, the Pretty Serpent’ also went ahead to bag five nominations, winning the award for Best Lighting Design at the 2022 AMVCAs, despite fetching mixed reviews from viewers, and his latest classic ‘Glamour Girls’ caused a media frenzy.

Many interpreted the film as a remake of the original and criticised the film producers for not doing justice to the original screenplay. Okpaleke cleared the air by clarifying that the film was not a remake or sequel but simply a new story with the same title as the original.

“It was neither a remake nor a sequel. I acquired the lifetime rights to the intellectual property (IP) and I did a brand new story that had nothing to do with the old story. I like the name. It is mine. I can turn it into a clothing line or whatever I deem fit.”

He elaborated further that apart from sharing the same title, the only connecting dot between the film and the original is the feature of Dolly Unachukwu and Gloria Anozie-Young who were featured in the original.

“The idea behind ‘Glamour Girls’ is about girls who are glam but are not straightforward with how they make their money. They do a lot of things with men to make their money.”

Despite the criticisms the film received, it made the top 5 on Netflix Global Films chart. Okpaleke further disclosed that over seven countries have shown interest in having their own ‘Glamour Girls’ iteration.

A recurring trait of Okpaleke’s films is the quality of production. The art direction is always top-notch. But the effect does not come cheap. According to Okpaleke, 90% of time and money determine the quality of his production.

“Pre-production of ‘Glamour Girls’ started last January and people are just seeing it now. It took us three months to shoot the film. We went to Abuja, Lagos, and Beirut, all of which cost time and money. We spent another three months in post-production.”

Okpaleke’s love for filmmaking is not limited to classics. His net is wide enough to look at other stories that reflect the Nigerian story. Recently, he landed a collaboration with the United Kingdom for his upcoming film ‘Hijack 93: The Mad Men and the Aircraft.’

The film tells the story of four hijackers, dissatisfied with the series of events that followed the June 12, 1993 elections, hijacked a plane heading to Abuja from Lagos.

“We interviewed three out of the four hijackers and also two of the passengers. The UK government liked the story, having seen what we have done in the past and our level of production. They like the kind of stories that amplify our history. A lot of Nigeria does not really know about this.”

Other films in his slate include ‘King Jaja of Opobo’ which is already in the works.

For Okpaleke, delving into films that touch on Nigerian history is important.

“These are films that our children will benefit from. There are lots of stories that if they are not told, they will get lost. I want to tell the Nigerian story.”

Even though many people know him as a filmmaker today, Okpaleke likes to be described as an entrepreneur.

“To be honest,” he said, “I just want to be a legit businessman. I want to make enough money to take care of my loved ones, impact people around me and live the kind of life I want to live. I’m into anything that gives me legit money.”