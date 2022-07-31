Bolaji Adewunmi: Another Brilliant Gentleman

Mbok, una will pardon me this week. Me, I like to look at positives. When a young man who is not up to 40 leads a team that acquires a firm and pushes it from a loss position and records profit before a task of N661 million, showing a 116% increment what else will you call him but brilliant.

The other day, I was in his office. Very humble and respectful. He wore a simple shirt and said, “Duke, what can I do for you?” You see life, other people who are running loss making companies dodging shareholders will be there and not taking calls or be saying talk to my ‘people’. This one just picks and says, come.

I wanted his perspective on an article I was writing for The Alvin Report and his positions on rates, markets and the real estate space were on point. We spoke for an hour and I left him more than impressed.

Bolaji is a part of the team led by great Nonso Okpala – I have hailed him here before o – that has taken the economy by storm. Their interests span finance, hospitality, real estate and the rest. They recently took a huge chunk of the NGX holding firm, most of them not yet in their 40s.

Let me tell you guys something. During Awo, people were sponsored to have logos on the wall. They said, “Edgar, we will sponsor if you allow us to build a green room that will allow us to host the Vice President, The Speaker of the house and the Governor of Lagos one hour before the show.” You see the thinking. I gave them the green room and they had their way. You see thinking?