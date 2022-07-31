Araoyinbo Scores another Goal, Emerges Ondo Commerce Chamber President

Looking at the mouth of a king, you’ll think he never sucked at his mother’s breast. This timeless proverb made popular by the late novelist, Chinua Achebe, best captures the story of entrepreneur, politician and philanthropist, Olugbenga Araoyinbo.

For the lively former Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, it was yet another beautiful milestone after he emerged as the President, of Ondo State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONDOCCIMA).

The Irun-Akoko-born Araoyinbo was elected president at the chamber’s annual general meeting, held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Popularly known as Sokoto among his friends and followers, Araoyinbo has proved that it is possible to rise from ground zero and attain great heights. With his dexterity and dedication, he may have finally rewritten his popular alias of Sokoto.

Before his latest achievement, Araoyinbo was the President of the Akoko Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (AKOCCIMA).

The APC chieftain etched his name as a businessman of repute with his business concerns, which cut across Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti and Oyo State. Shortly after his election, Araoyinbo promised to build on the legacies of the founding fathers of the chamber as bequeathed to their generation for onward delivery to the next generations.

He said: “I would like to begin my acceptance speech as the 21st President of this great Association by giving thanks first to Almighty God, the author and captain of our souls for making us realize the dream of this day and to renew my covenant with God before the public to use all my God-given potential to serve this great association.

“I wish to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to all the leaders and members for their strong support most especially the founding fathers of ONDOCCIMA who through their sweat and dedication built this enduring legacy bequeathed unto us and the incoming generation to benefit.”