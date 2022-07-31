Air Peace Boss, Allen Onyeama’s Unending Beautiful Ideas

With his huge body of work available as evidence, no wise person will dare bet against the indefatigable Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyeama, as he focuses again on performing new streaks of magic.

The aviation top shot is not one of your run-off-the-mill businessmen. In several ways, he has proved to be head and shoulders above several competitors in the industry having proved himself to be one of the few Nigerians that rub shoulders with other top executives around the world.

From law to aviation, this great achiever has soared high on the wings of his uncommon brilliance and business acumen to become a shining light in the sectors.

Like the majestic eagle, he perches atop the leading airline, Air Peace. Vigilant-eyed and sharp-nosed, he has never disappointed his mentees and admirers, and he doesn’t look like he’s going to start now.

After delivering such a resounding slap to the face of his numerous doubters who insist on remaining blind and deaf to his incontestable greatness, he has continued to do triple-digit successes in all of his endeavours.

While many of his counterparts continue to groan in the midst of unforeseen economic hardship, Onyeama has kept with the quote of a notable Zimbabwe politician, Roy Bennett that says, “Your hardest times often lead to the greatest moments of your life. Keep going. Tough situations build strong people in the end.” Under his watch, Air Peace has confidently kept to this vision of providing seamless connections and expanding existing networks to accommodate the evolving air travel needs of the flying public.

Penultimate week, the airline expanded its network to Asia with the commencement of a direct one-weekly flight to Guangzhou, China.

It was gathered that a total of 240 passengers were carried out from Lagos directly to China on its Boeing 777 aircraft, while it also plans to connect Beijing, Shanghai, and others from Nigeria and utilising interline arrangement with an Asian airline, soonest.

Many would recall that Air Peace successfully operated several evacuations/special flights to the country at different times in the past, especially in 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown. After entering the China air travel market, Air Peace is now focused on growing its route networks to India and Israel.

Onyeama began to show traces of greatness early in life. As a child, his dream was to become one of the greatest businessmen in the world. Luckily, providence has granted him his heart’s desire.