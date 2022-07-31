  • Sunday, 31st July, 2022

Abuja Society Woman, Tola Osifeso, to Celebrate 60th Birthday in Dubai

Life & Style | 6 hours ago

Time is one of the best indications of the kind of life we live. Individuals who cross 60 years and remain cheerful and charitable individuals are the best in this world. Thus, as the wife of High Chief Lekan Osifeso, Tola, clocks 60 today, July 31, 2022, Lagos and Abuja will stand still in awe of her person and personality. Also, following reports about her birthday celebration, Dubai will have to stand still to let the day pass in Tola’s honour. Tola will celebrate her birthday with her family and friends.

At 60, Tola remains one of the most sophisticated society women in Nigeria. It is likely because of her sophistication and influence that her brainchild, Terrifik Fashion, remains a leading fashion establishment in Abuja. Even now, Tola continues to influence clothing and style in both Abuja and Lagos. And as she takes her birthday party to Dubai, it is evident that she wants to leave a bit of her stylish intent in the place.

For Tola, life is one blank page to be coloured beautifully. As she touches 60, she is becoming more and more suitable for the title of Fashion and Style Paragon in Nigeria.

