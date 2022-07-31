Abah Folawiyo: A Priceless and Timeless Gem

I have been following this legendary beauty long before I even knew how to walk. Those days when I see her pictures’ in the Sunday papers, I will stare and wonder at her beauty and sense of style. I will just be wondering just how she was created. Let me just say that I am a huge fan. Very big one at that o.

So, when my egbon and Co-Executive Producer of AWO UK, Mr. Segun Awolowo, sent in the invites for her 80th, I jumped up in amazement. I was excited and told the Duchess that I have to go alone o, you know lightning can strike o.

I walked in and saw the whole of Lagos social establishment in attendance. This was my first real introduction to this very elegant and distinguished crowd o. I saw legendary comedian, Ali Baba who offered to take me round. I told him to wait first, let me eat. I ate two plates – Ofada and Amala with Ewedu. I will describe that Ewedu later but let me just say that the mixture of the Ewedu and the stew reminded me of the one I used to eat in Ilaro. Kai.

I was ready. Ali Baba took me to my mummy, the ever-beautiful Senator Ita-Giwa. I hugged and thanked her for hosting the super Afang party for me. Then to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, still looking sweet. Then he introduced me to the talented actress, Sola Sobowale. She fine die. Then Mrs Folorunsho Alakija ooo. Kai, I went to greet her. I am supposed to do something on her at some point. We are still talking with her people. Then I saw Mrs. Tinubu on her way out and Otunba Gbenga Daniels came in. I didn’t greet him o. I look at his lace from afar o. Then my egbon newly minted Chairman of Odua Group, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru waltzed in looking very resplendent.

Then Uncle Segun came, “Duke are you ok. Have you eaten?” I said yes, my lord. Then Ali Baba said we should go take a picture with Mrs. Alakija. I said boss, “I don greet am already before them throw me out o, make we no push am.” Then I saw Patrick Doyle asking for Afang at an Owambe party and then I saw one beauty. Kai, I didn’t know it was her till the next day o – Bimbo Akintola. Kai. If I knew, I for give am hug that can give someone belle. My everlasting crush. Kai.

Then mummy was ushered in. Oh my God! This 80 was not 80 ooo. This was regenerative beauty. Everlasting beauty and her slit eyes are still there the way I used to see them in the 80s. She was proud, who wouldn’t be. The whole Nigeria came out for her. Happy birthday mummy. Thanks for the Ewedu and Amala, the Ofada was good but thanks for the Ewedu. I have kept the date in case Uncle Segun no invite me next year.I will walk in and just eat that Amala and run away. God be with you mummy.