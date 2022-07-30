Yaw Leads ‘My Flatmates’ Cast to Launch Sparadise, Another StarTimes Original 

Sarcastic, amusing and commotions are the best term to define Sparadise, a new comedy series that mimics the intrigues that happen in a spa.

The sitcom, produced by Steve ‘Yaw’ Onu and another original production by StarTimes, premiered on Thursday in Lagos.

On StarTimes, fans will be treated to the same level of laughter on ‘My Flatmates’ as Sparadise parades some of the original casts and crew on the popular ‘My Flatmates’ series like Buchi, Yaw, Senator, Tomama, and Tony Akposheri, among others. The series is directed John Njamah and Patrick Nkamiang; and written by Steve Yaw Onu, Buchi, Senator and I Go Save, among others.

A cross-section of corporate bigwigs including Cash Token’s management team, Nollywood actors, comedians and the press had a foretaste of the series. The general public will be treated to the sitcom from August 4, Mondays to Fridays on ST Nollywood Plus Channel on StarTimes as well as the StarTimes-ON mobile app.

Sparadise captures the intrigues and happenings that play out in a spa, from the gossip to all the madness, banters and quarrels that ensue, comically told using notable comedians.

Featuring Buchi, Kunle Remi, Senator, Tony Akposheri, Yaw, Ngozi Nwosu, Ernest Donald, Lolo1, Tomama, Ada Muorah, Bofie Itombra, Dianne Chukwu, Davidsyn Eboigbe, Ese Idia, Eseosa Benard, Godwin Ovy, Imaobong Cletus, Omotunde Adebowale, David Odiaka Onyeka Favour, Onukwube Chukwube, and Roby Ekpo,

Speaking at the premiere, the producer of Sparadise, Yaw said, “For the choice of cast, some of the actors were specifically written for the role Kunle Remi, Ngozi Nwosu, the albino guy, Expatriate, Buchi, Senator, Lolo. Some of the characters were written for them.

“It’s comedy and whether you like it or not, you can never have enough of laughter; and with the situation of things in the country, we need more of it. So Sparadise is an educational, interesting, interactive, and real-life situation that you just bring in to bear.

“Don’t forget that 90 per cent of the sitcom that you see on TV is our day-to-day reality. It is what is happening to everybody. So, this everyday reality is delivered differently using comics,” Yaw said.

Also speaking, Alex Jian, CEO, StarTimes Nigeria said that the entertainment provider is keeping to its words of growing original content locally with a view to giving Nollywood fans something juicier to enjoy at a pocket-friendly price.

Lai Labode, CEO of Cash Token remarked that his business was proud to support the Sparadise project. “It is always important to support projects that will impact the people. This necessitates while Cash Token, a social enterprise, is supporting StarTimes on this project.”