School Marks 25th Anniversary with Pomp

Standard Bearers School lekki has marked its 25th anniversary with great celebrations in a multi-talented recital.

The teachers brought out the best of the children as they performed old and new songs . From Bobby benson classics to Simi’s latest songs.

Right after COVID the school started with a Thanksgiving having put all the COVID protocol in place from last year in Strict adherence to the Lagos state government requirements.



This year ended with the graduation of the primary 6 pupils who displayed a remarkable sense of confidence and accomplishments.



Standard bearers school is a premium school that’s dedicated to the wholesome development of the child . Bridging the gap between tech science and art the school is intentional on the harnessing of every child’s unique abilities.

The founder of the school Mrs Modupe Adeyinka-Oni an art graduate who has been in early child education for four decades cut her teeth in teaching under the watchful and encouraging eyes of Mrs Sasegbon.



Mrs Sasegbon is the longest serving principal of Corona schools.

In one of the celebration events where she Mrs Shashegbon was a special guest of honour she went down memory lane and recounted how the young then Modupe Seriki came into the school green and fresh from youth service.



It was a very endearing recount of a proud mentor who acknowledged that her mentee Mrs Modupe Adeyinka-Oni the executive director of standard bearers school had suppased her and with a glint of pride in her eyes blessed her mentee. She was full of accolades for Mrs Adeyinka-Oni.



It’s often reported referencing various research that female bosses bring out the best out their employees.

The staff and teachers of standard bearers school are top grade in the Nigerian teaching industry / workforce. When complimented or given the opportunity to speak They are however quick to remind the listeners that their grooming started when they stepped into standard bearers school.



The camaraderie between the staff and the love they have for their boss Mrs Adeyinka-Oni is beyond infectious. It’s palpable. The love given to the children is so beautiful it’s almost tear jerking . The children oftentimes don’t want to leave school and resort to hide and seek before their beleguared nanies catch up with them. It’s often a laugh.



The testimonial of standard bearers school is second to none in this clime.

The 25year old school always has their alumni visit from different parts of the world.

They find their roots and home in standard bearers. They are also ever so delighted to see their old and ever faithful teachers still happily doing what they love to do best which is utmost care and harnessing the best of each child .



By the end of the school year The executive director of the school did not dissappoint in her magnanimity and intentionality of team bonding and team building actions. She rolled out a no holds barred staff appreciation activity.

The staff were treated to an end of year 7 course buffet at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites.



The staff turned out in their best and revelled in the sheer pleasure of it all with Mrs Oni in attendance of course.

A school with very clear focus towards everything right and proper the year ended just as it started. With prayers. There was a night vigil of praise and prayer to give all glory back to Him who sits on the Throne. Bishop Omonze th chief commanding officer of Christ force international chaplaincy presided over the prayers. Standard Bearers School is a Christian school whose ethos are well steeped in the scriptures. Building a nation. One child at a time.