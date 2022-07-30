Ruiz Targets Trilogy with Joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr says he has unfinished business to settle with Anthony Joshua after the two-time world heavyweight champion looks to win back his belts in next month’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian – who beat Joshua on points in September, will stand where Ruiz did in 2019 when the American travelled to Saudi Arabia to defend the world titles he had stripped from Joshua earlier in the year.

On that occasion Joshua returned with refined tactics to assert his authority against Ruiz. He faces a similar task this time around of rectifying a flawed approach in his first meeting with Usyk’s technical nous.

Ruiz, who admitted at the time he did not prepare as he should have for his rematch against Joshua, believes Usyk will fare better than he did but has tipped the Brit to adjust accordingly.

Ruiz has however not forgotten about Joshua.

“Of course, that’s something we should have done,” he said. “Once he beat me over there, there should have been a trilogy. I should have had one more opportunity to get back those belts just like we gave him the opportunity with the rematch.

“Things happen, he lost again to Usyk and the best man wins.

“Of course, there has to be a trilogy. Even if he loses or wins, or if I lose or win, there has to be a trilogy some day and somehow.”