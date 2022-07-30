  • Saturday, 30th July, 2022

Ruiz Targets Trilogy with Joshua

Sport | 36 mins ago

Andy Ruiz Jr says he has unfinished business to settle with Anthony Joshua after the two-time world heavyweight champion looks to win back his belts in next month’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian – who beat Joshua on points in September, will stand where Ruiz did in 2019 when the American travelled to Saudi Arabia to defend the world titles he had stripped from Joshua earlier in the year.

On that occasion Joshua returned with refined tactics to assert his authority against Ruiz. He faces a similar task this time around of rectifying a flawed approach in his first meeting with Usyk’s technical nous.

Ruiz, who admitted at the time he did not prepare as he should have for his rematch against Joshua, believes Usyk will fare better than he did but has tipped the Brit to adjust accordingly.

Ruiz has however not forgotten about Joshua.

“Of course, that’s something we should have done,” he said. “Once he beat me over there, there should have been a trilogy. I should have had one more opportunity to get back those belts just like we gave him the opportunity with the rematch.

“Things happen, he lost again to Usyk and the best man wins.

“Of course, there has to be a trilogy. Even if he loses or wins, or if I lose or win, there has to be a trilogy some day and somehow.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.