Rose Ndong Wins Oil, Gas Women in Leadership of the Year Award

The Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Ms Rose C. Ndong, has been honoured with the Women in leadership Award of the Year for her industrious efforts in the oil, gas and energy sector, at the just concluded Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition.

The award was received in person by the Commissioner at the Gala and NOG award ceremony held at the ICC Abuja.

The NOG Women in Leadership Award instituted in recognition of women with proven leadership skills; that foster growth and development in the energy industry is a testament of Ms Ndong’s humble contribution to the extractive industry in Nigeria.

With her background training in Geology, Mining, Mineral Exploration and Hydrogeology, Ndong brought to bear her dynamic managerial expertise to both the solid minerals and the oil and gas sector of the Nigerian economy, positively impacting the revenue profile of the nation, while safeguarding the investment of private sector player in this industry.

With over 16 years in senior level administration, Ndong has continued to display excellent innovative and organisational skills which has been applied in project development and implementation, investment promotion, participatory governance, policy engagement and change management in various value chain of the energy industry.

Ndong has been an ardent promoter of the use of technology and innovation in revolutionising several processes in these sectors, thereby engendering, efficiency, rapid turnaround time, transparency, and conformity to global best practice in the various federal government agencies she has worked.