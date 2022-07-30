Pencil is Set for ‘Pencil Unbroken’ in Abuja

Having hosted a successful show in Lagos, Ace comedian Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril better known as Pencil says all is now set for the Abuja edition of his show come September 17 at Transcorp Hilton.

Those expected to excite guests with rib-cracking jokes are Mr. Funny, Gordons, Lasisi Elenu, Forever, MC Bob, Shortcut, Kenny Blaq and I go Save. Music sensations, Arrya Starr, Asake, Chike and Alternate Sound have assured guests of a night of fun and bliss.

Speaking on the forthcoming show, pencil said, “as a normal tradition, it is important to put smile on the faces of my Abuja supporters. I am bringing a lot of new elements and stage craft for my performances and I believe that it will be a delight to watch.”

Pencil has graced many concerts with his witty quips both in Nigeria and abroad. His style, which is simplistic and original, has earned him an enviable spot among the elite class of comics.