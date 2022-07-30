  • Saturday, 30th July, 2022

Pencil is Set for ‘Pencil Unbroken’ in Abuja

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Having hosted a successful show in Lagos, Ace comedian Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril better known as Pencil says all is now set for the Abuja edition of his show come September 17 at Transcorp Hilton. 

Those expected to excite guests with rib-cracking jokes are Mr. Funny, Gordons, Lasisi Elenu, Forever, MC Bob, Shortcut, Kenny Blaq and I go Save. Music sensations, Arrya Starr, Asake, Chike and Alternate Sound have assured guests of a night of fun and bliss. 

Speaking on the forthcoming show, pencil said, “as a normal tradition, it is important to put smile on the faces of my Abuja supporters. I am bringing a lot of new elements and stage craft for my performances and I believe that it will be a delight to watch.”

Pencil has graced many concerts with his witty quips both in Nigeria and abroad. His style, which is simplistic and original, has earned him an enviable spot among the elite class of comics.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.